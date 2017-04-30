Welcome to coverage of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. This year, it was different.

That was largely because President Trump declined to attend. Usually, a joke-filled speech by the commander-in-chief is a highlight of the evening, which helped make the dinner an A-list draw over the decades.



Hasan Minhaj – 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner





Hasan Minhaj’s full speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Hasan Minhaj, a comedian and senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” provided the entertainment for the 2017 WHCA dinner. President Trump did not attend