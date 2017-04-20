Masters in Business: Coming to Silicon Valley

I am very excited to share some podcast related news: We are taking the show on the road out west to California, specifically, Silicon Valley.

Last time we did this, our interviewee with Vanguard’s Jack Bogle.

The thinking is that being a NYC based show, we tend to over represent the field of finance and Wall Street. We have had lots of hedge fund managers, economists, strategists, analysts on the past 150 or so shows. I do my best to mix it up, but our location very much affects who is physically available to come on the show, all of which are recorded live and in person (which is more intimate conversation in person). Lots of people eventually pass through NYC, but even that subset tends to be Wall St finance focused.

In Silicon Valley, we can speak with Technologists, Venture Capital Investors, CEOs, Analysts, Investors who we simply would not have access to in NYC. We have a killer group already queued up (waiting on one last confirmation).

I don’t know what the rest of the week out west looks like, but I am open to suggestions!

