50th Anniversary: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

From the Guardian:

It was 50 years ago today that Sgt Pepper taught the band to play. Which means it must also have been just under 50 years ago today that Sgt Pepper told the four lads in his band to have another crack at recording his title track: “This time a bit rougher and without the horns … Oh, and lads, maybe add a bit of random chatter at the end, see how that works out?” (I’m paraphrasing there – Pepper himself declined to speak to us for this piece.)