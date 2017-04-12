You Are What You Read

Several recent news items, taken together, serve as a reminder to investors: be careful what you read, especially if you are going to put dollars at risk.

Let’s look at three recent items. The first was the Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action against hustlers using the website Seeking Alpha to run an illegal stock promotion scam. (Disclosure: From 2006-08, I allowed Seeking Alpha to rerun some of my written work. )

The second item was the announcement of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize awards, given in recognition of outstanding journalism. The third was a very interesting column titled, “The ongoing challenge of content generation (and curation).”

That they occurred within a week of each other was serendipitous. Each relates to an important issue that affects everyone in the capital markets: who and what to read and how does that influence your views?

This is an issue I have long tried to drum into readers (see this, this, this, this and this). The SEC action cited above is just one in a long list of pump-and-dump stock promoting scams. If it weren’t so familiar, it might be more interesting. Of course, there are, as you might expect, several clear lessons for investors and traders who are trying to navigate their way through the thicket of news and noise: