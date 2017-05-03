Some Advice for Active Equity Managers

This week marks the 42nd anniversary of the founding of Vanguard Group Inc. by Jack Bogle in 1975. That date made me think about Bogle’s recent advice for active managers. At the 2017 Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago last week, Bogle said:

Do nothing, just stand there . . . Maintain your fund business as the ‘cash cow’ that it is today, delivering high margins and generous profits, albeit likely at a declining rate. Don’t invest more capital. Don’t cut management fees. Nominal cuts won’t help, and severe cuts would eliminate those cash flows. While fund cash outflows are highly likely to continue, a sharply rising stock market, however unlikely, would help offset the outflows, slowing the declines in assets under management, fee revenues and profits.

This would be terrible advice, assuming Bogle was being serious — which he wasn’t. However, his sarcasm does raise a question worth exploring: What should active mutual-fund companies do in response to the current outflows from them and into low-cost indexing and exchange-traded funds?

I have a few ideas.

First, my usual disclosure: I run an asset-allocation portfolio that is low cost, global and made up of mostly passive indexes and other strategies; I also run a tactical portfolio that serves behavioral purposes. Regular readers know I have been critical of high-cost investment vehicles that fail to deliver on their promises, be they hedge funds, venture capital or actively traded funds. Thus, my preferences and biases should be well understood by readers.

With that said, let’s consider a few suggestions for the active manager who is fretting over the state of their industry. . .