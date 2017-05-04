Ben Bernanke on Planet Money

NPR:

“Ten years later, we’re still dealing with the effects of the 2008 financial crisis. Some industries and parts of the country are still trying to recover from the worst economic period since the Great Depression.

It was Ben Bernanke’s job to stop the crashing and pick up the pieces.

As chairman of the Federal Reserve, he had to balance the pressures of Congress, the White House, and the American people and come up with a solution to rebuild confidence in the country’s financial system. He had to make tough call after tough call.”