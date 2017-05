Today I am turning you onto to FlyCharts: Its a free daily email service courtesy of Bloomberg Gadfly — its simply 5 charts with a brief explanation as to their significance.

Its bright and colorful and thought provoking — I really like it.

Sign up for free:

Here is a sample:

Go Big and Go Home

Whether he slims the company down or doubles down on a self-driving future, there’s no silver bullet for Ford’s new CEO.

Source: Bloomberg

Definitely worth checking out.