My proceeds from PayPal were $180m. I put $100m in SpaceX, $70m in Tesla and $10m in Solar City. I had to borrow money for rent. —Elon Musk

The serial entrepreneur took part in an engaging 40-minute interview with TED’s Chris Anderson on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the TED 2017 conference in Vancouver. Here’s Elon Musk talking about the Boring Company, SpaceX, Tesla, hyperloop, Donald Trump, and more



Elon Musk’s TED 2017 Full Interview





Source: TED