10 Memorial Day Reads

My more than a 3-day weekend, Memorial Day morning reads:
• On Memorial Day, Honor the Military Sacrifices of All Who’ve Served (NBC)
• Advice from Buffett, Munger, and Gates (Safal Niveshak)
• A Fund That Promises Good Returns in Any Market (Barron’s)
• How Many Will Stay the Course During the Next Bear Market? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• ‘Clean Shares’ Get a Boost From Fiduciary Rule: New regulation likely to encourage firms to add lower-cost fund class to product lineups (Wall Street Journal)
• Bubble Watch (Brooklyn Investor)
• Rules for Modern Living From the Ancient Stoics (Wall Street Journal)
• Conservatism buries Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher (Financial Times)
• NSA Chief Admits Donald Trump Colluded With Russia (Observer) see also It’s getting harder to say Russian meddling didn’t actually help lead to Trump’s victory and Clinton’s loss (CNN)
• Of course we could do more to stop terrorism – if we’re willing to live in a police state (New Statesman)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Greene, Superstring theorist, who runs the Institute for Theoretical Physics at Columbia University, is organizer of New York City’s World Science Festival (10th annual begins this weekend) and is the author of numerous books on Cosmology, including The Elegant Universe: Superstrings, Hidden Dimensions, and the Quest for the Ultimate Theory.
Memorial Day sign at Kansas restaurant goes viral
Source: Cox Media Group