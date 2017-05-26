Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 5.26.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 26th, 2017.

Positives:

1. U.S. stocks made new highs after shrugging off last’s week worst day in eight months.

2. Q1 real GDP rose 1.2% Q/O/Q, up from the 0.7% initial estimate.

3. Corporate taxes rose 12% y/o/y.

4. Jobless claims remain low, at 234k. The 4-week average fell to 235.25k.

5. MBA mortgage applications rose 4.4%; Refinances rose 11% (highest level since March).

6. PMI Composite flash rose from 52.7 to 53.9. Services PMI rose to 54 with new orders hitting their highest level of the year.y/o/y.