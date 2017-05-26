Your Summer Reading List

Summer Reading Season Starts Now

A selection of books that some smart and interesting people in finance say are worth a look.

The Memorial Day weekend is here! Summer is upon us, which means there is no better time of year to lay out a blanket outdoors or on the beach, and dive into a wonderful book. But which one should you choose to lavish your limited free time upon?

My solution is to ask the smartest folks I know what their favorite book was this past year, and what they are most looking forward to reading this summer (my earlier lists are here, here and here). A lightly edited version of their responses follows. Get busy:

Alan Krueger is former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and is currently a professor of economics at Princeton. His favorite book over the past year was “Born to Run” by fellow New Jersey resident Bruce Springsteen: “He is first and foremost a writer, and his autobiography takes the reader on a heartfelt tour of the passion, energy, fears, and humanity that shaped his life and music.”

The book he is looking forward to reading this summer is “Leonhard Euler: Mathematical Genius in the Enlightenment”: “Euler was the greatest, most creative mathematician of the 18th century, and I’m excited to read the first full-scale biography of his life to learn about the man who made so many lasting and elegant contributions to both pure math and applied math.”

Bill McNabb is chief executive officer and chairman of Vanguard Group Inc. His favorite book in the past year was “Valiant Ambition: George Washington, Benedict Arnold, and the Fate of the American Revolution” by Nathaniel Philbrick: “The book chronicles the second year of the American Revolution and highlights the growth of Washington as a leader and the tragedy of Benedict Arnold. I couldn’t put it down.” Teed up for summer beach reading is “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow” by Yuval Noah Harari. (The Masters in Business podcast with Harari is here.)