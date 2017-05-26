System Sounds: Trappist-1 System Jazz Version

Inspired by the discovery of the remarkable TRAPPIST-1 planetary system, an astrophysicist, a musician, and an astrophysicist/musician decided to see what happens when the rhythmic and harmonic structure of planetary systems is translated directly into music. The result is SYSTEM Sounds, a collection of music and animations generated by numerical simulations, real data, and a little creativity.

TRAPPIST Sounds : TRAPPIST-1 Planetary System Translated Directly Into Music



Making of:

The Song of a Solar System: TRAPPIST-1

