10 Friday AM Reads

My that sure was an interesting day on both sides of the Atlantic morning train reads:

• How cable news networks reacted to Comey’s hearing (Washington Post)

• Why does American work feel so bad? (USA Today)

• Citizen Zuckerberg: Why would the Facebook CEO want to be our POTUS? (Baffler)

• In Miami, David Beckham Has Wrought America’s Best Stadium Deal (Slate)

• Did life here begin … out there? Maybe its precursors did. (Syfy Wire) see also Molecules found in young stars suggest life on Earth came via our Sun (Wired)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Daren Acemoglu, the James Killian Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and author of Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty.

