10 Friday AM Reads

• Lyft spent years preparing for Uber’s cultural crisis (Vox) see also Uber’s bad week: Doomsday Scenario or Business Reset? (Musings on Markets)

• The Hardest Thing (Pension Partners)

• How Tampa Turned a Dead Zone Into a Downtown (Politico) see also Downtowns Reinvented Themselves. So Can Malls. (BloombergView)

• Can Money Actually Buy Happiness? (DailyWorth)

• Gangs of aggressive killer whales are shaking down Alaska fishing boats for their fish (National Post)

