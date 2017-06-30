Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 6.30.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 30th, 2017

Positives:

1. Corporate profits rose 11.5% y/o/y in Q1 to annualized $1.729 trillion.

2. Real GDP was revised up from 1.2% to 1.4%.

3. Personal income rose 0.4%, in line with expectations

4. Consumer confidence rose from 117.9 to 118.9, above the 116.7 expected.

5. Jobless claims continue to be low, coming in at 244k.