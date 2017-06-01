Daily News: TRUMP TO WORLD: DROP DEAD

June 1, 2017 10:30pm by

The New York Daily News have been waiting over 40 years to reuse that headline:

 

dbrjemvuqaattxb
Source: NY Daily News

 

 

Here is the original version, during New York’s financial crisis, circa 1975:

ford22a-4-web
Source: NY Daily News

 

 

Read this next.

Posted Under