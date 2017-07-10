10 Thursday AM Reads

July 6, 2017

My still recovering from the Fourth morning train reads:

• Ancient Romans made world’s ‘most durable’ concrete. We might use it to stop rising seas. (Washington Post)
• ‘There is no way back’: China seeks to move away from coal as leaders embrace the science of climate change (Seattle Times)
• Brexit: Vote Leave chief who created £350m NHS claim on bus admits leaving EU could be ‘an error (Independent)
• Lots of ‘craft’ beer is brewed by Anheuser-Busch. Here’s how to spot the real stuff. (Wonkblog)
• A Graceless President, a National Betrayal: Unlike Trump, Reagan understood the power of humility and graciousness (BloombergView)

