10 Thursday AM Reads

My still recovering from the Fourth morning train reads:

• Ancient Romans made world’s ‘most durable’ concrete. We might use it to stop rising seas. (Washington Post)

• ‘There is no way back’: China seeks to move away from coal as leaders embrace the science of climate change (Seattle Times)

• Brexit: Vote Leave chief who created £350m NHS claim on bus admits leaving EU could be ‘an error (Independent)

• Lots of ‘craft’ beer is brewed by Anheuser-Busch. Here’s how to spot the real stuff. (Wonkblog)

• A Graceless President, a National Betrayal: Unlike Trump, Reagan understood the power of humility and graciousness (BloombergView)

What are you reading?

