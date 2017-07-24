Your Models Made You Do It

Investors Fool Themselves Into Seeing a Trump Rally

The markets are reaching records for reasons that have little or nothing to do with the president.

Bloomberg, July 24, 2017

The internal model of the world generated by the human brain helps us to navigate through three-dimensional space, understand complex ideas and adapt to the world around us.

It also is a self-fabricated fiction, but it allows most of us to get through each day without any sort of existential crisis. This is critical for investors to keep in mind because our internal thought processes are so filled with potential for bias and error that unless we are vigilant, we are easily fooled by our own narratives.

I was reminded of this earlier today when I saw a chart at CNN Money. It may not be fake news, based on the definition used by the president, but it is one of those things that gets passed around despite being deeply flawed. The chart encapsulates the conventional story that markets are rallying on expectations for tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation — in other words, adoption of the Trump legislative agenda.

It is a tale that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, as we have discussed before. First there is the tendency of markets to ignore the dysfunction in Washington — as they have for most of the past decade. If markets are really rallying on expectations of good things from the government, then the inability to get anything done in the past few years should have thrown them into reverse.

Folks have difficulty with this. If their internal models tells them the U.S. president is important (he is) to the economy (somewhat less so) and the stock market (even less so), then the goings-on inside the beltway must be significant (they mostly are not).