10 Friday AM Reads

August 18, 2017 8:17am by

Finish the week strong with our pre-weekend morning train reads:

• The perils of calling the peak of the equities bull run (Financial Timessee also Seven Strategies for Investing at Market Peaks (Bloomberg View)
• The behavioural economics paradox (Stumbling and Mumbling)
• The battle over Confederate statues, explained (Voxsee also Removing Confederate Statues Isn’t Sanitizing History—It’s Fumigating History (Esquire)
• 13 Ways to Strengthen America’s Economy (Bloomberg View)
• The Breitbart Presidency (Politicosee also On late-night TV, Trump’s no laughing matter anymore (CNN Money)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley’s Chief US Economist.

