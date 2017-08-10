10 Friday AM Reads

Finish the week strong with our pre-weekend morning train reads:

• The perils of calling the peak of the equities bull run (Financial Times) see also Seven Strategies for Investing at Market Peaks (Bloomberg View)

• The behavioural economics paradox (Stumbling and Mumbling)

• The battle over Confederate statues, explained (Vox) see also Removing Confederate Statues Isn’t Sanitizing History—It’s Fumigating History (Esquire)

• 13 Ways to Strengthen America’s Economy (Bloomberg View)

• The Breitbart Presidency (Politico) see also On late-night TV, Trump’s no laughing matter anymore (CNN Money)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley’s Chief US Economist.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!