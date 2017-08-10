10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Always Go To the Funeral (Epsilon Theory)

• Vanguard Group is America’s new landlord (Philly.com)

• The 19 Questions to Ask Your Financial Adviser: The burden of finding an adviser who will act in your best interest is on you (Moneybeat)

• Inside Robert Mueller’s Army (Daily Beast)

• Own the Last Day of Your Vacation (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Steven Clifford, CEO and Board member, and the author of “The CEO Pay Machine: How it Trashes America and How to Stop it.”

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!