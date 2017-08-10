10 Thursday AM Reads

I’ve decided to dissolve the council behind my morning train reads to avoid putting pressure on links:
• Is LIBOR, Benchmark for Trillions of Dollars in Transactions, a Lie? (Rolling Stone)
• The Untold Story of How Gary Cohn Fell for Donald Trump (Vanity Fair)
• North Korea factories humming with ‘Made in China’ clothes, traders say (Reuters) see also In Ukraine, a Malware Expert Who Could Blow the Whistle on Russian Hacking (New York Times)
• The Man Behind The Scenes In Fox News’ Discredited Seth Rich Story (NPR)
• Inside the Lab That’s Quantifying Happiness (Outside)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!