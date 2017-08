In 2012, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback sought to boost the state’s economy by sharply cutting income taxes across the board. Senior Fellow Bill Gale explains that this experiment in supply-side trickle-down theory actually led to sluggish growth and lower than expected revenues, and should serve as a warning to President Trump and the House GOP as they develop tax plans with similar cuts.

Unpacked: The Kansas Experiment and tax reform



Source: Brookings