MiB: PIMCO’s Richard Clarida

This week, we sit down withRichard Clarida, global strategic adviser for Pimco since 2006. He also is a professor of economics and international affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He was an assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy under George W. Bush, and is a recipient of the Treasury Medal of Distinguished Service.

Clarida won the rarely bestowed Treasury Medal of Distinguished Service for his work at Treasury during the financial crisis. He discusses how successful the Federal Reserve was unfreezing the credit markets during the great financial crisis. But they over-extended their emergency settings for years past then end if the emergency. He notes that the FOMC remained far too accommodative for too long. The current “normalization” process is long overdue.

All of the books he references can be found here.

