Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.25.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 25th, 2017

Positives:

1. Despite all of the political turmoil, S&P500 is within 1.5% of its all time highs.

2. Core capital goods rose 0.4% m/o/m. Ex-transportation they rose 0.5%, better than the 0.1% expected increase.

3. Jobless claims remain near historic lows, coming in at 234k.

4. PMI service index rose to 56.9, up from 54.2 previously and above the 54.8 expected.