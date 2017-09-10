10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Here are 19 random facts about Google on its 19th anniversary (Recode) see also The 5 biggest announcements from today’s Amazon hardware event (The Verge)
• Why Ray Dalio Came Out of the Woodwork (CIO)
• How To Make The Economy Grow (Collaborative Fund)
• Puerto Rico’s not coming back (Statistical Ideas)
• More people were arrested last year over pot than for murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery — combined (Wonkblog)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!