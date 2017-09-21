“The Bet” and Buffett’s Revenge

Bet With Buffett, Not Against Him

The greatest investor of our era is trying to teach us all a lesson.

Bloomberg, September 21, 2017

Do you want to bet with or against Warren Buffett?

That is a simple question. Yet it has surprisingly complex meanings and ramifications. It comes up today because of several seemingly unrelated news items that are actually deeply entwined.

The first is a New York Post article with the headline, “Warren Buffett wins $1M bet made with hedgie a decade ago” (which came out several days ago while I was away on vacation). The second was the Wall Street Journal’s report about Harvard’s endowment with the headline, “Harvard Endowment Chief: 8% Return Is ‘Disappointing.’”