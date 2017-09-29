Is the US Media Ignoring Puerto Rico?

“Hurricane Maria has been relatively ignored. Data from Media Cloud, a database that collects news published on the internet every day, shows that the devastation in Puerto Rico is getting comparatively little attention.”
Source: 538
“Hurricane Maria has been relatively ignored. Data from Media Cloud, a database that collects news published on the internet every day, shows that the devastation in Puerto Rico is getting comparatively little attention.”
Source: 538
Previous Post10 Friday AM Reads
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.