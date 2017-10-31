EBI East Conference is 2 Days Away!

It’s almost here!~

The 2nd annual Evidence-Based Investing Conference arrives in New York City this week!

The line-up of speakers is absolutely top notch. This is easily going to be the most amazing 1-day event of the year. DO NOT MISS THIS:

Keynote Speakers Tim Buckley, Vanguard Group, incoming CEO

Cliff Asness, AQR, Founder & Chairman

Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab & Co. Chief Strategist

Scott Galloway, NYU Prof of digital marketing

Jim Ross, SSGA/Chairman Global SPDR business

Jason Zweig, WSJ, author “Your Money and Your Brain”

And lots lots more.

I am forcing myself to not overdo it with the superlatives, but this is going to be a tremendously educational and informative event. Bloomberg Radio will be broadcasting some of it live, and there will be a huge opportunities for networking.

Continuing Education Credits are available for members of professional associations. CFAs can earn up to 7.5 hours of CE credit; CFPs qualify for up to 4 1/2 hours.

If you are going to be anywhere near the NYC area on November 2nd, then be sure to swing by and say hello.

See you there!