Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.13.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 13th, 2017

Positives:

1. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000 all made new all-time highs.

2. Consumer sentiment rose from 95.1 to 101.1, well above the 95.4 expected.

3. Jobless claims fell from 260k previously to 243k.

4. Producer prices rose 0.4% m/o/m and 2.6% y/o/y.