Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.13.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 13th, 2017
Positives:
1. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000 all made new all-time highs.
2. Consumer sentiment rose from 95.1 to 101.1, well above the 95.4 expected.
3. Jobless claims fell from 260k previously to 243k.
4. Producer prices rose 0.4% m/o/m and 2.6% y/o/y.
Negatives:
1. Retail sales increased 1.6%, below the 1.8% expected increase.
2. NFIB small business optimism fell from 105.3 to 103, its lowest level of the year.
3. Core CPI rose just 0.1% m/o/m and 1.7% y/o/y, below the 0.2% and 1.8% expected rises.
4. MBA mortgage composite index fell 2.1% w/o/w.
Thanks, Mike!