2014 Land Rover Defender SVX “Spectre”

I mentioned the classic Defender 90 a few weeks ago, and then came across this one off (or more accurately, 1 of 10 originals built, with 8 private held).

These were made for the James Bond film Spectre:

This car represents the ultimate version of the iconic Land Rover Defender. When shooting the 24th James Bond film, Spectre, Sony Pictures needed a menacing vehicle to be used by members of the Spectre criminal organisation in the Austrian Alps. They turned to Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations to supply a total of 10 cars. But a standard Defender simply would not do. These 10 cars were sent to famed Land Rover tuning and racing specialists Bowler, with the task of transforming them from regular Santorini Black crew-cab 110s to something worthy of a Bond villain. The SVX Concept, or Spectre Defender, is the end result.

Pretty cool looking, if you don’t mind blowing $150k on a truck:



Source: Classic Driver