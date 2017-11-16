FT: How Green Are Electric Cars?

Very interesting analysis on how green hybrid, electric and petrol cars actually are:
“According to data from the Trancik Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Tesla Model S P100D saloon driven in the US midwest produces 226 grammes of carbon dioxide (or equivalent) per kilometre over its lifecycle — a significant reduction to the 385g for a luxury 7-series BMW. But the Mirage emits even less, at just 192g.
The MIT data substantiate a study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology last year: “Larger electric vehicles can have higher lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions than smaller conventional vehicles.”
Nice graphic:
Source: Financial Times
Source:
Electric cars’ green image blackens beneath the bonnet
Patrick McGee
FT, November 8, 2017
https://www.ft.com/content/a22ff86e-ba37-11e7-9bfb-4a9c83ffa852
