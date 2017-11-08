Reminder: Dick Fuld Was a Terrible CEO

Dick Fuld has been in the news recently. A profile in the The Financial Times discussed his new asset management firm, as did a news item in Bloomberg News, and a small mention in Crains. Collectively, they suggest he is testing the waters to find out if people have forgotten his priors.

Some of us have not. I have been a consistent critic of Fuld, pointing out his poor management helped set up Lehman Brothers to fail. This was long before the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) hit. In Bailout Nation, I described how and why he blew the firm’s best opportunity to secure funding during the early days of the financial crisis.[i] In later columns, I noted this error led to a moral hazard argument that likely prevented a Fed bailout of the 158-year old firm (Could the Fed Have Saved Lehman?); I even called him the Shaggy of finance (It Wasn’t Me) for his utter refusal to accept any responsibility for Lehman’s demise in “The Delusional Dick Fuld.”

While everyone deserves a second chance, today’s discussion will be a quick reminder of his fall from grace. While some have focused on dictatorial style and personal shortcomings as a factor in the collapse of the storied firm – and I agree, it was – I want to focus on his business judgment and intentional misrepresentations, not his arrogance or personality.

One other caveat: some people blame Lehman Brothers for causing the financial crisis, but that is misguided. The crisis was not caused by Fuld or by Lehman Brothers alone. If we look at the top 25 things to blame, the five biggest Wall Street firms (Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs) and their CEOs all fall somewhere in the middle of the pack. While Lehman was a major contributor too the overall crisis, and perhaps the worst offender on the list, they were one of many – the first trailer[ii] in the park to be destroyed by the vicious tornado that ripped through.

While there are many, many things to criticize the Fuld era at Lehman, three stand out as particularly egregious: