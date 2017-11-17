Tesla’s New Supercar Trounces Ferrari

Tesla Keeps Scaring the Other Automakers

Its cars are faster, while its innovations force the competition to play catch up.

Bloomberg, November 17, 2017

Yesterday, Tesla Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk introduced the company’s new electric-powered tractor trailer. The “Semi” goes 500 miles on a charge, uses Tesla’s semiautonomous driving system, with lane keeping and autobraking. The truck has lower center of gravity than traditional haulers, dramatically reducing rollover risk; dynamic torque distribution lowers the chance of jack-knifing. Musk promised the truck “will not break down for a million miles.”

That wasn’t the big news.

Musk, in a very Steve Jobs-like, “Oh, and one more thing” moment, introduced the Tesla Roadster. The $200,000, all-wheel drive supercar goes 0-60 mph in a mind-blowing 1.9 seconds, making it the fastest production car ever. Oh, and it tops out at more than 250 mph.

Why does speed matter? Automakers have been sponsoring racing teams since the beginning of the automobile. Manufacturers have seen the merit in the “Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday” marketing formula; recent studies back up those beliefs. Fast halo cars are aspirational vehicles created for shoppers. Lots of Chevy buyers spend time gawking at the slick new Corvette in the showroom; most end up buying sport-utility vehicles or ordinary sedans. Many of the styling cues from the halo cars trickle down to the more pedestrian vehicles, as does the latest automotive technology, from antilock-braking systems to suspension improvements to aerodynamics to turbo chargers.

Two years ago, I suggested Musk create just such a halo car . . .