10 Thursday AM Reads

My hope this doesn’t hurt morning train reads:
• Why Vanguard’s Smart-Beta Bet May Unsettle Its Rivals (Institutional Investor)
• How to Manage an Asset Price Mania (Like Bitcoin) (Pragmatic Capitalism)
• There Are Many Ways to Win (Of Dollars And Data)
• What’s Going on with Wages? (Strategy+Business)
• How America’s Most Important Highway Fails (Wall Street Journal) see also Where Chicago Isn’t the Second City (Wall Street Journal)
• Great Products vs. Great Businesses (Collaborative Fund)
• It Started as a Tax Cut. Now It Could Change American Life. (New York Times)
• Your digital privacy rights will be redefined by this Supreme Court case (Vice)
• Republicans Are About to Repeat Kansas’ Tax Cut Disaster (Slate)
• Nearly 4 Million Bitcoins Lost Forever, New Study Says (Fortune) see also Bitcoin owners don’t want to deal with holding their own bitcoin (Quartz)
What are you reading?
Profit Driver
Source: Wall Street Journal
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!