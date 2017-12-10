10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• The GOP’s Corporate Tax Cut May Not Be As Big As It Looks (FiveThirtyEight) see also Analysis of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Policy Center)

• The Hard Math Behind Bitcoin’s Global Warming Problem (Wired) see also Of bitcoin, body snatchers and Buffett (Wonkblog)

• CRISPR in 2018: Coming to a human near you (MIT Technology Review)

• FBI told Trump Russians would try to infiltrate his campaign (NBC News)

• Norway is planning to decriminalise drugs (The Independent)