Barron’s $1 Trillion Dollar Apple Cover

Barron’s cover showing Apple’s new “golden” headquarters generated a truckload of commentary, including a lot of previously debunked nonsense; Josh has a good round up here.

This is important stuff. Why? Because separating reality from bullshit is the key to making better informed and more intelligent investment decisions.

I will have a lot more on this later today, but just note that the HQ Indicator is spurious, the Magazine Cover Indicator is widely misunderstood, and there is no such thing as a Single Company Magazine Cover Indicator (SCMCI).

The SCMCI something we have discussed before repeatedly; but if you want a single counter argument, try this one graphic to settle the issue:

1981 – Present: Which of these 138 Apple/Steve Jobs Magazine Covers is the Sell Signal?



Source: Kuo Design

More on this later today . . .

Barron’s History of Apple



