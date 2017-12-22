Random Thoughts to Wrap Up 2017

Markets, Music and a Defense of Wall Street

Some random observations and thoughts to close out 2017.

Bloomberg, December 22 2017

The year is winding down and, with it, my final column for 2017 (I’ll still do my daily reads for the rest of the year because I cannot help myself).

Looking through all of the random effluvia from the proceeding 51 weeks, I notice lots of ideas and subjects that I wanted to address but simply never got around to writing about. Here is my collection of random flotsam and jetsam that I wanted to share with you before heading off for the holiday break:

Political Volatility ≠ Market Volatility: Has there ever been a year like 2017? If you are anything like me, you were probably hoping that the end of the 2016 presidential campaign would bring about some quiet to the nation’s capital. No such luck. It has been a relentlessly noisy firehose of tweets, alternative realities, indictments and scandals.

But here’s the thing: Market volatility has never been lower. That’s a very, very important point. Why? Think back to night of Election Day. Futures plummeted on forecasts that Donald Trump’s policies would kill the bull market (we heard similar noise about President Barack Obama in 2009).

The most important thing you should have learned in 2017: mixing politics and investing is a foolish, money-losing exercise.

Twitter’s Improvements: Everyone’s favorite social-media punching bag is starting to get its act together. It has figured out that the quality of experience for new users is the key to future growth. Protecting the Twitter community from bullies, trolls, Nazis and other undesirables isn’t censorship; it’s protecting valuable private intellectual property. If you don’t like it, well, go find a social network for hate — they’re out there.

Aspirational Real Estate Pricing: My friend Jonathan Miller came up with this phrase three years ago and it continues to entertain. Listings for $25 million going for less than $10 million, or a $135 million listing selling for $100 million below the asking price!

Before you mock the practice as egotistical stupidity — and surely there is some of that involved — behavioral economics teaches us this pricing strategy probably anchors buyers at a higher, perhaps much higher, selling price. That is the entire point . . .