Retail’s Woes? Much More Than Online

Retailers Still Haven’t Caught Up to Millennials

The children of baby boomers don’t seek personal fulfillment through shopping.

Bloomberg, December 13, 2017

Last month I wrote up my annual tirade about the National Retail Federation holidaysales forecast. The NRF’s track record — it uses a deeply flawed methodology — is terrible. The group makes a silly prediction, I make fun of it, they call me a Grinch, a good time is had by all.

Except for the retailers.

Retail stores are on the front lines of an industry undergoing enormous and wrenching change amid huge shifts in consumer behavior. The simple complaint that online retailers are stealing sales from brick-and-mortar stores is unsatisfying. Online shopping may be convenient, offer an endless array of products, make price comparison easy, provide fast and cheap or even free delivery and so on. Yet despite these advantages, online sales amount to but 10 percent of all retail sales.

What is really going on?

American society has undergone a titanic secular transformation. Retail stores are the first to suffer the effects of this economic disruption. Generational change is affecting how consumers behave; not just how America shops, but for what, and for how much and even why.

Two broad economic trends set the backdrop: