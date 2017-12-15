Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.15.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 15th

Positives:

1. S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average made new all-time highs.

2. Retail sales rose 0.8% in November, well above the 0.3% expected increase.

3. Jobless claims fell to 225k, bringing the 4-week moving average down to 234.75k.

4. PMI manufacturing rose from 53.8 to 55, an 11-month high.

5. NFIB small business index came out, but I have removed them from my list of sources. More on this in the future.