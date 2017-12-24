10 Christmas Eve Day Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• S&P 500 set to break record with ‘perfect’ calendar year (Financial Times)

• Uber is finally getting called on its biggest bluffs (Quartz)

• Are There Any Stock Bears Left in America? (Bloomberg) see also The Ghost of Markets Past (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Tax Overhaul Makes Homeownership Less Appealing (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Words Matter: What Cognitive Science Says About Prohibiting Certain Terms (Scientific American)

• Internal FCC Report Shows Republican Net Neutrality Narrative Is False. (Motherboard)

• Subprime Auto Defaults Are Soaring, and PE Firms Have No Way Out (Bloomberg) see also The Near Future of Electric Cars: Many Models, Few Buyers (Bloomberg)

• 6 Reasons for Progressives to Stop Worrying and Love the GOP Tax Scam (New York Magazine) • Trump Twitter spreadsheet tracks “a perpetual campaign against the press” (Columbia Journalism Review)

• How one of America’s greatest ventriloquists pioneered female-friendly sex toys (Quartz)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ric Edelman, co-founder and chairman of Edelman Financial Services LLC, managing $21 billion dollars.

Americans think Trump’s tax plan is a giveaway to the rich.



Source: Washington Post

