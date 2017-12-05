CO2 Generation: Transportation versus Electricity

This is fascinating: over the past decade, the rise of Natural Gas and the fall of Coal has seen electricity production to fall from the top to the #2 source of CO2 emissions:

For the first time in 40 years, power plants are no longer the biggest source of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution. That dubious distinction now belongs to the transport sector: cars, trucks, planes, trains and boats. The big reversal didn’t happen because transportation emissions have been increasing. In fact, since 2000 the U.S. has experienced the flattest stretch of transportation-related pollution in modern record keeping, according to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The big change has come from the cleanup of America’s electric grid.

Note the post GFC fall off in transportation emissions as miles traveled plummeted; that has completely recovered, but vehicles are more efficient today.

Power plants have been the biggest source of U.S. CO2 emissions since the 1970s—until now

Source: Bloomberg



