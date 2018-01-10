10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• A stoner’s guide to federal marijuana policy under Jeff Sessions (Vice) but see The Cannabis Industry Is Well-Armed to Fight Jeff Sessions And Congress may help it. (Slate)

• The Great Fund Fee Divide (Barron’s)

• How to fix Facebook—before it fixes us (Washington Monthly)

• I’ve Studied the Trump-Fox Feedback Loop for Months. It’s Crazier Than You Think. (Politico)

• The year climate change began to spin out of control (MIT Technology Review) see also On its 100th birthday in 1959, Edward Teller warned the oil industry about global warming (The Guardian)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bruce Bartlett, domestic policy adviser to Ronald Reagan and Treasury official under George H. W. Bush, author of The Truth Matters: A Citizen’s Guide to Separating Facts from Lies and Stopping Fake News in Its Tracks.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!