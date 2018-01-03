2017 Was a Technically Unusual Year

Taking Stock of a Very Weird Year in Markets

Rarely have investors had such consistent, steady gains. That bodes well for the future.

Bloomberg, January 3, 2018, 11:32 AM EST

Last year was just plain weird. I am not referring to politics, although that certainly was one for the ages. Rather, I mean the technical state of the markets. No matter where you looked, there were anomalies, aberrations and just plain weirdness going on.

this, this, The context for these eccentricities was the domination of false market narratives (see this this , and this ). These exist every year, but the intersection of politics and markets was especially acute in 2017. And it shows no signs of abating in 2018.

But hold these non-quantitative aspects aside. Our charge today is to review some of the more notable technical oddities. Perhaps we might even learn what this strangeness means for investors in the future.

Let’s take a closer look at the past year:

• Overseas Trounces U.S.: This was a notable performance metric. Although the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index had a good year, up 21.7 percent, the rest of the world beat the U.S. Europe had an even better year, with a 27 percent gain, while the Pacific region advanced 28.9 percent and emerging markets surged 37.4 percent. Even Japan, mired in slow growth for ages, outperformed with a 24.3 percent gain. A global economic recovery and improving corporate profits worldwide deserve the credit, not deregulation or tax cuts in the U.S.