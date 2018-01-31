Why We Might Get an Infrastructure Deal

The Odds of Fixing U.S. Infrastructure Just Got Better
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce now is calling for higher gas taxes to repair America’s crumbling roads.
Bloomberg, January 31, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
After all the complaints I have made about the need for a big improvement in American infrastructure, I am genuinely excited by the prospect that something might happen this time.
My optimism isn’t the result of President Donald Trump’s claim in last night’s State of the Union address that he’s interested in an infrastructure program; history teaches us that the speech offers little guidance in whether future projects come to fruition. 1 Rather, my optimism springs from a schism between two of the major players on the political right, who disagree about things like taxes, spending and the role of government.
On one side is Tom Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; on the other is Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform. Both have unimpeachable conservative bona fides.
Two weeks ago, Donohue proposed a big infrastructure plan, including a 25 cent a gallon increase — phased in over five years — in the federal tax that supports the Highway Trust Fund. The chamber has made a substantial push for this, issuing position papers and even setting up a separate website, letsrebuildamerica.com. Just as an aside, the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents a gallon isn’t indexed to inflation and hasn’t been raised since 1993. In today’s dollars, the tax is equal to about 10.8 cents.
Norquist opposes this tax increase along with any and all others, and has expressed opposition to states that want to raise their own gas taxes.
Norquist has helped to kill every infrastructure bill proposed for more than a decade. That is why I have suggested in the past that you should be sending your auto repair bills for flat tires, broken axles and other damage resulting from neglected infrastructure directly to him . . .
