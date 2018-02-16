Updating Your Beliefs When Faced with Contrary Evidence

One Question Investors Should Ask Now and Then

The answer might reveal flaws in your thought processes.

Bloomberg, February 16, 2018

How committed are you to a belief system?

Answering that question has the potential to reveal flaws in our thought processes about many things, from politics to economics to cultural issues. Whether you are committed to one big idea, or are fascinated by a variety of things might also determine how successful you are as an investor.

I was reminded of this recently while reviewing an interview that is exactly a decade old with Phillip Tetlock, now at the University of Pennsylvania. Tetlock was discussing his research on why some experts were consistently more accurate forecasters than others:

“The better forecasters were like Isaiah Berlin’s foxes: self-critical, eclectic thinkers who were willing to update their beliefs when faced with contrary evidence, were doubtful of grand schemes and were rather modest about their predictive ability.”

I am so deeply enamored of the phrase “willing to update their beliefs when faced with contrary evidence,” that I decided to do just that: publicly update some of my beliefs based on new evidence. Here are some of my reconsiderations:

High-frequency trading: I have been a pretty robust critic of HFT, based on the premise that trading is a zero-sum game. Whatever profits the HFT traders extract are coming out of slower-speed trading accounts. Sniffing out trades before they are executed and jumping ahead of them sure looks like front-running, which in the traditional sense is illegal. I don’t know if this variant is illegal, but it sure seems wrong.

My views on this have been moderated by (of all things) Vanguard Group Chairman Bill McNabb (interviews here and here). McNabb has made a fairly credible case that HFTs make it easier and cheaper for giant shops like his, which has about $5 trillion under management, to execute orders. It required a rethink of how the firm approached trading, but in the end it seems to be money-saver for a company that tries to pass on low costs to clients who are doing things like saving for retirement . . .