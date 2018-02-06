How Safe Are We From the Next Ponzi Scheme?

“Bernie is the poster boy for a world where deregulation is the rule…” -Steve Fishman, Ponzi Supernova

From Reveal News, comes this very interesting podcast on Bernie Madoff:

Bernard Madoff may be a fading memory from the past, but for reporter Steve Fishman, the fallen financier’s story holds lessons for today. Madoff masterminded one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history, duping thousands of investors out of tens of billions of dollars. His scam rocked Wall Street for years.

How Bernie Made Off: Are we safe from the next Ponzi scheme?

Reveal is a co-production of The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.