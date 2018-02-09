Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 2.9.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 9th, 2017

Positives:

1. Could have been worse: Bad week ends with Friday afternoon rally…

2. Jobless claims come in at 221k, down from 230k previously and below the 235k expected

3. ISM non-mfg index increased to 59.9, the strongest reading in its 20-year history

4. Chain store sales rose .4% in December following a 1.2% gain in November

5. Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index declined from 54.6 to a still very strong 54.4.