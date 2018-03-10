10 Monday AM Reads

My sleep-deprived post-Oscar morning train reads:

• Who Could Lose Money in 2017? These Hedge Funds Found a Way (Institutional Investor)

• The Impact Investor (Dartmouth Alumni Magazine)

• The Role of Luck in Life Success Is Far Greater Than We Realized (Scientific American)

• Country Star: In Gate City, Va. (pop. 2,000), a high school basketball player with big-city flash has gone viral (Washington Post)

• Why Is Brooklyn Barbecue Taking Over the World? (Vice)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with entrepreneur and professor Luis Perez-Breva, who directs MIT’s Innovation Teams Program. He is the author of “Innovating: A Doer’s Manifesto for Starting From a Hunch, Prototyping Problems, Scaling Up, and Learning to Be Productively Wrong.”

