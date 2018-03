Spike Jonze Welcome Home – Apple HomePod Making Of From AdWeek – Behind The Scenes



Source: Adweek

Videos of this sort usually clock in at a few minutes long and offer a cursory glimpse of the creative process—quite literally going through the motions. Not this one. The almost seven-minute mini-documentary, directed by Danilo Parra, explores all the creative disciplines in wonderful detail, shedding light on the challenges that the intricate piece presented every step of the way.