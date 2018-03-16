Sade’s ‘Flower Of The Universe’ Is Here, And It Is Stunning.



Source: NPR

Sade is on no one’s timetable — she seems, in fact, to revolve independently of the Earth. It’s been nearly seven years since we heard new music from one of music’s most-prized and most intermittent voices — but all it took, apparently, was a request from director Ava DuVernay. “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” DuVernay wrote when announcing the new song, “A goddess.”

The track is classic Sade — a lush, honey sway, a voice like thick, slow-motion silk. “Flower of the Universe” will appear on the stacked soundtrack to DuVernay’s upcoming adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, the 1962 children’s science-fiction novel by Madeleine L’Engle